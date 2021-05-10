One More Red Band Trailer for Netflix's 'Love Death + Robots: Vol. 2'

"Surely I have time for a smoke?" Netflix has released a second official trailer for Love Death + Robots: Volume 2, which is dropping on Netflix at the end of this week. Get ready!! This gnarly 45-second red band trailer is for the second collection of animated sci-fi short films created by Blur Studios and Tim Miller / David Fincher. The initial volume with 18 shorts launched in March of 2019. The adult animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Volume 2 (with eight new shorts) drops on Netflix starting May 14th, and they've already set Volume 3 (with another eight new shorts) to arrive sometime in 2022. Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. "From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home…" I SO can't wait for this fresh batch of shorts!! Ready to dive in and explore all eight of these new films and all the craziness they're serving up to all of us sci-fi fans. Consume responsibly.

Here's the final red band trailer for Netflix's series Love Death + Robots: Volume 2, from YouTube:

You can still watch the other official trailer for Love Death + Robots: Volume 2 here, to see more footage.

Otherworlds, naked giants and robots-gone-wild clash in this anthology of adult animated stories exec produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Netflix's Love, Death & Robots series is presented by filmmakers Tim Miller & David Fincher. Developed by Blur Studios. The full list of writers & directors has not been revealed yet. The upcoming installment will include eight new animated shorts followed by a third installment featuring eight more coming in 2022. In creating "Volume 2", Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as the Supervising Director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast animation experience – having worked in the industry for years and helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. "It's a tonal and stylistic Jenga game," says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, "Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story." Netflix will debut Volume 2 of Love Death + Robots streaming starting on May 14th, 2021 this summer season. Who's excited for this?