One More Red Band Trailer for 'The King's Man' Finally Opening Soon

"While governments wait for orders, our people take action." We've been waiting more than a year for this movie to finally be released! 20th Century has debuted one final red band trailer for The King's Man, the next prequel in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series. This is now set for release in December later in 2021, after many many delays over the last year and plans to open it before. (Technically this is the fifth trailer so far, the last one arrived earlier this summer.) Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency. This prequel goes back to the days of World War I, The Great War, to tell the origin story of The King's Man agency. Lead by a kick ass ensemble of actors. Ralph Fiennes stars as the Duke, with Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, as well as Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Plus Rhys Ifans as big bad Russian villain Rasputin. I'm surprised this has a hard-R rating, then again it is a Vuaghn movie. Gemma Arterton with a rocket launcher?! Oh hell yes.

Here's the final red band trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, direct from YouTube:

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man movie arriving early 2020. The King's Man is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie and its sequel The Golden Circle, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is written by Jane Goldman, Matthew Vaughn, co-written by Karl Gajdusek; based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. This was originally scheduled for release back in February before it was delayed for more than half a year. 20th Century Fox will now release Vaughn's The King's Man in theaters everywhere starting December 22nd this fall. Still look good? Who's watching it?