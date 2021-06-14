One More Sneak Peek Trailer for 'Werewolves Within' Horror Comedy

"Based on the popular video game… you've never heard of." IFC dropped a third trailer for Werewolves Within as a "Sneak Peek" preview during E3 this year. We've already featured two other trailers before this one, but this might be the best trailer yet. Described as a "Whodunnit with Teeth", it's an adaptation of the video game (a multiplayer VR game from 2016 that you've probably never played) where werewolves attack a small town. When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of the town Beaverfield, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them. Ruben explains that "nothing scares me more than people…" And this is "an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it's also about the monster in all of us." Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, Sarah Burns, George Basil. The trailers for this haven't been the most convincing, but IFC's firm confidence in this film gives me good vibes. I'm down.

Here's the "E3 2021 Sneak Peek" trailer for Josh Ruben's Werewolves Within, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the teaser trailer for Ruben's Werewolves Within here, or the second official trailer.

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community. Werewolves Within is directed by American actor / filmmaker Josh Ruben, making his second feature film after Scare Me previously, as well as a few other shorts and lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Mishna Wolff (of the book "I'm Down"). Produced by Margaret Boykin, Andrew Lieberman, Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, and Benjamin Wiessner. This will be premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring. IFC Films will then release Ruben's Werewolves Within in select US theaters starting June 25th, then on VOD starting July 2nd in the summer. Want to watch?