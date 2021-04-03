One More Trailer for Marvel's 'Black Widow' - Now Opening This July

"We have to go back to where it all started." Disney reveals one more trailer for Marvel's Black Widow, which was delayed from its opening last May for more than a year due to the pandemic. It's now set to open in July and will be available on Disney+ in addition to theaters at the same time. This is the fourth (and final, final) trailer for the movie after three others last year before the shutdowns. This new stand-alone solo movie is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland and is set between the Civil War and Infinity War movies. Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, returning from the previous Marvel movies. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, plus William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Michelle Lee. This trailer is really overselling all the action - let's hope the rest of the movie kicks ass, too.

Here's the fourth & final official trailer (+ new poster) for Cate Shortland's Black Widow, from YouTube:

View the first teaser trailer or "Special Look" trailer for Marvel's Black Widow, or last year's "final" trailer.

A film about Natasha Romanoff and her quests - set between the previous Marvel movies Civil War and Infinity War. Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, director of the films Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer; based on the comic books and characters created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Don Rico. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Disney will finally release Marvel & Shortland's Black Widow movie in theaters everywhere and on Disney+ starting July 9th, 2021 this summer. Still excited to watch?