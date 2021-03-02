One More Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming Release of 'Bad Trip' Comedy

"That's a stolen car!" "Maybe we can get somebody to help us fix it?" File under: "wait, this isn't out yet??" Nope! Orion Pictures never released this movie due to the pandemic shutdown last year, despite originally being scheduled to open in 2019. Instead, Netflix has picked it up and will be releasing it streaming starting this March almost two years late. From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go out on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem. The prank comedy features Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Charles Green, Adam Meir, and Tiffany Haddish. We already ran two other trailers for this a year ago and here is one more below to build up hype for the final Netflix release soon. Have fun.

Here's the third & final official trailer (+ Netflix poster) for Kitao Sakurai's Bad Trip, direct from YouTube:

You can catch the original 2019 trailer for Sakurai's Bad Trip movie here, or last year's red band trailer here.

From the people who brought you "The Eric Andre Show", and also from one of the guys who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, comes a part-prank, part-hidden-camera, and part-road trip comedy about two best friends who embark on a madcap cross-country journey, during which several outrageous scenes were secretly filmed with real-life people who had real-life reactions. Bad Trip is directed by Japanese-American filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, director of the film Aardvark previously, as well as work on "The Eric Andre Show" and a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Jeff Tremaine (Bad Grandpa, "Jackass", "Ridiculousness"), with additional work by Kathryn Borel and Jenna Park. Netflix finally releases Bad Trip streaming starting on March 26th, 2021 coming up this spring. Anyone still want to watch this?