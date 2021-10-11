One More UK Trailer for Edgar Wright's Thriller 'Last Night in Soho'

"You think you can just walk away?!" Universal UK has debuted a 60-sec third trailer for Edgar Wright's London horror-thriller titled Last Night in Soho, arriving in theaters soon. This originally premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) to great early buzz. We've posted two trailers previously, including another one just last month. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The thriller stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, the late Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. The film just played at the London Film Festival to mostly positive reviews, and opens in a few more weeks. It's worth a watch! Go back to the 60s and groove with Edgar and Anya and Thomasin.

A young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences… Last Night in Soho is directed by beloved British filmmaker Edgar Wright, director of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World's End, and Baby Driver previously, and this year's doc The Sparks Brothers. The screenplay is written by Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. It's produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, and Edgar Wright. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Focus Features will release Wright's Last Night in Soho in US theaters starting on October 29th, 2021 this fall.