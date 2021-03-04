One More US Trailer for Norwegian Tunnel Disaster Movie 'The Tunnel'

"It's your own responsibility to get out." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the official US trailer for the Norwegian disaster movie called The Tunnel, from Norwegian filmmaker Pål Øie. Not to be confused with the Norwegian sci-fi short film also called The Tunnel, this one is a real-life thriller similar to the 90s action blockbuster Daylight. When a tanker truck crashes inside a tunnel, people on their way home for Christmas are brutally trapped in a deadly fire. With a blizzard raging outside, and the first responders struggling to get to the accident, it's every man for himself. Will the help get there in time? Starring Thorbjørn Harr, Ylva Lyng Fuglerud, Lisa Carlehed, Mikkel Bratt Silset, Peter Førde, Daniel Alexander Skadal, and Per Egil Aske. This orignially opened in theaters in Norway in 2019, and is just now finally getting a VOD release in the US starting this April. Might be worth the wait as this looks seriously, intensely thrilling.

Here's the new US trailer (+ new US poster) for Pål Øie's The Tunnel, direct from SGF's YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Pål Øie's The Tunnel here, to see a bit more footage.

When a truck explodes in a tunnel located in the Norwegian mountains, families & tourists find themselves fighting for their lives. Trapped in the darkness with no way out, they face subzero temperatures outside or suffocation as the tunnel rapidly fills with smoke inside. With first responders struggling to gain access to the incident due to blizzard conditions, everyone inside is left to fight for their lives. The Tunnel, also known as Tunnelen in Norwegian, is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Pål Øie, director of the films Dark Woods, Hidden, Villmark 2, and also Astrup: Catching the Flame previously. The screenplay is written by Kjersti Helen Rasmussen. The film already opened in theaters in Norway in 2019. Samuel Goldwyn Films releases Pål Øie's The Tunnel direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 9th this spring. Who wants to watch?