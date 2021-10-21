One Night in the Kitchen of a Restaurant - 'Boiling Point' Film Trailer

"I can't give you what I haven't got." Saban Films has released an official trailer for Boiling Point, hot on the heels of its debut at the 2021 London Film Festival earlier this month. An emotionally scarred London chef struggles to keep it together in this formally extraordinary and beautifully acted single-take thriller. Set in "one of the hottest restaurants in London", enter the relentless pressure of a restaurant kitchen as a head chef wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year. From LFF: "A smart character study, a realistic slice of life and a vivid window into a highly pressurised and strange working world, Barantini's film makes superb use of its formal conceit, an excellent ensemble cast and terrific central performance to deliver something genuinely nerve-jangling and exciting." The excellent Stephen Graham stars as Chef Andy Jones, along with Vinette Robinson, Jason Flemyng, Alice Feetham, Malachi Kirby, Izuka Hoyle, and Alice Feetham. I'm excited that this is shot in one take! Intense. It had some strong reviews at the festivals, too.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Philip Barantini's Boiling Point, direct from YouTube:

On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, the charismatic, commanding head chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) balances along a knife's edge as multiple personal & professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for. A surprise visit from a health & safety inspector sets the staff on edge as the overbooked hotspot begins to fill with guests. Jones alternately berates and cajoles his diverse staff, trying his best to diffuse tensions between management and his crew, while catering to the ridiculous demands of customers. Boiling Point is directed by English filmmaker Philip Barantini, his second feature film after making Villain previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Philip Barantini and James Cummings. This initially premiered at the 2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, and also stopped by the London Film Festival. Saban Films will debut Barantini's Boiling Point in select US theaters on November 19th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 23rd this fall. Who's ready to cook?