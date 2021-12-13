Spinning in Space - Opening Five Minutes of Emmerich's 'Moonfall'

"I'm losing air!" Ever wanted to see what it would be like if Roland Emmerich remade Gravity? Well here you go. Lionsgate has debuted the first five minutes from the new Roland Emmerich sci-fi disaster movie called Moonfall, smashing into theaters in February. We've already posted a few teaser trailers, and this is another sneaky first look. When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… It's hollow! But what's in there? The cast includes Halle Berry, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. This is a GREAT opening scene that leaves you seriously wondering "what just happened…?!" and "what the hell is going on on the Moon?!"

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Moonfall is directed by prolific German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, of the movies The Noah's Ark Principle, Making Contact, Ghost Chase, Moon 44, Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10000 BC, 2012, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, ID: Resurgence, and Midway previously. The screenplay is written by Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, and Harald Kloser. Lionsgate opens Moonfall in theaters everywhere on February 4th, 2022 next year. Visit the official site. Rewatch the first teaser here.