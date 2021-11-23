Opening Scene for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Chomps Its Way Online

"Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth." Ohhh s!&t! Universal + Amblin have released the full 5-minute opening sequence to Jurassic World: Dominion - the prologue that originally played in IMAX theaters earlier this summer. This sequence first showed exclusively in theaters in front of F9 months ago. "Partially set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, the action-packed Preview features dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film — and reveals mind-blowing scenes and pulse-racing surprises." The big reveal is what happens at the end of the original dino footage, taking us back to modern times and the reveal of another T-Rex on the loose. WHAT an opener! This will definitely wake everyone up. Dominion stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. If the rest of the movie turns out to be this awesome, then we're in for a gnarly prehistoric ride. Bring it on!! Cannot wait to see more footage.

Here's the full prologue teaser for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original IMAX teaser for Jurassic World: Dominion here, for the first look again.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is set against a global backdrop of diverse locations, with a sprawling story grounded in believable science and populated by distinctive dinosaurs, heroic humans, and cunning villains at both ends of the evolutionary spectrum. Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by American filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, director of the movies Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and The Book of Henry previously. The screenplay is by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, from a story by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow. A continuation of the Jurassic Park series, which has evolved into the Jurassic World series. Based on characters created by Michael Crichton. It's produced by Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Universal will release Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters worldwide starting June 10th, 2022 next summer. Who's excited already?