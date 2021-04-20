Opioid Epidemic Vigilante Action Thriller 'Painkiller' Official Trailer

"You take your advice… and get the hell out of here!" Cinedigm has released an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Painkiller, from filmmaker Mark Savage. They've finally reached the "let's tell a gritty vengeance story" point in the opioid crisis, because of course the best thing to do now to combat it is to take out all those who were/are complicit. Written by Savage and Tom Parnell, the story is drawn from the plight of millions of Americans and is produced with the raw emotions of their suffering. After losing his daughter to a drug overdose, a broken father starts a brutal vigilante campaign to bring down the many white-collar criminals behind the opioid epidemic. The timely and powerful thriller stars acting veterans Michael Paré and Bill Oberst Jr. and takes an unapologetic look at a crisis facing countless American families. The full cast includes Alexander Pennecke, Austin Janowsky, Tom Parnell, Scot Scurlock, and Pacey Liz Walker. This does not look good at all; bad filmmaking with a very dull concept does not a good film make.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Savage's Painkiller, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

In Painkiller, Bill Johnson (Oberst Jr.) has suffered the kind of loss that no parent should ever have to; watching his daughter fall victim to the opioid epidemic, which too long went unnoticed. Conversely, Dr. Alan Rhodes (Pare), has been leading a lavish lifestyle, thanks to the profits he’s been making from his prescription business. Seeing that no one is being held accountable, Bill sets out on a campaign targeting those made rich by the suffering of so many. Teaming up with a rogue cop, they set out to dismantle this network of doctors and pharmaceutical executives that continue to devastate families across the country. Painkiller (formerly known as Stressed to Kill: Doctor's Orders) is directed by Australian filmmaker Mark Savage, director of many films including Marauders, Sensitive New Age Killer, Circus of Dread, Kinder Play, Stressed to Kill, and Purgatory Road previously. The screenplay is written by Tom Parnell and Mark Savage. Cinedigm will release Savage's Painkiller direct-to-VOD / DVD starting May 4th, 2021. Interestd?