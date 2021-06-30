Oscar Cardenas in First Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'A Dark Foe'

"I won't give up… until I find her!" Vertical has released an official trailer for an indie noir thriller titled A Dark Foe, which is dropping on VOD at the end of July. The film is the first feature made by Venezuelan filmmaker Maria Gabriela Cardenas, directing her father Oscar Cardenas in the film. As a devoted fan of the film noir and thriller genres, Maria, along with her father established a film production company, Path of Thorns Entertainment, Inc., exclusively dedicated to producing horror and thriller movies. After coming up with the concept in September 2015, they began the journey of bringing A Dark Foe to life, and it's been a passion project for this father/daughter duo ever since. A guilt-ridden FBI agent, stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, will have to face-off with the cunning serial killer who took her away. The film stars Oscar Cardenas, with Selma Blair, Graham Greene, Kenzie Dalton, and Bill Bellamy. This doesn't look like it's going to be worth a watch - with all the usual "trouble FBI agent" tropes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maria Gabriela Cardenas' A Dark Foe, direct from YouTube:

The psychological thriller marks the feature directorial debut of young director Maria Gabriela Cardenas, who directs her father, Oscar Cardenas in the film. A guilt-ridden FBI agent (Oscar Cardenas), stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, suffers from a rare condition known as Nyctophobia, an irrational fear of the dark, and will have to face-off with the cunning serial killer who took her away. A Dark Foe is directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Maria Gabriela Cardenas, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar Cardenas and Maria Gabriela Cardenas. Produced by Amy Williams, Oscar Cardenas, Maria Gabriela Cardenas. Vertical Entertainment will debut Gabriela Cardenas' A Dark Foe direct-to-VOD starting July 30th, 2021 this summer. Intrigued?