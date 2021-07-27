Oscar Isaac & Tye Sheridan in Schrader's 'The Card Counter' Trailer

"Poker's all about waiting… then something happens." Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Paul Schrader's new film The Card Counter, a gambler drama arriving in theaters this fall. It was just announced for the 2021 Venice Film Festival, premiering in the fest's main competition this September. A compulsive card player attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy - a military colonel. They end up going from casino to casino to build up their earnings, but risk getting lost in all of the cards and money. Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell, joined by Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Ekaterina Baker, Billy Slaughter, and Joel Michaely. So this isn't exactly the best trailer, a lot of strange things going on, including that flashback footage in B&W. But I'm intrigued nonetheless, and hopefully Schrader has crafted another compelling film for us to enjoy this year.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Schrader's The Card Counter, direct from YouTube:

The film follows William Tell (Isaac), a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Sheridan), a vulnerable & angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning the World Series of poker in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past. The Card Counter is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Paul Schrader, director of films including Blue Collar, Hardcore, American Gigolo, Cat People, Light of Day, The Comfort of Strangers, Light Sleeper, Forever Mine, Auto Focus, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, The Walker, Adam Resurrected, The Canyons, The Dying of the Light, Dog Eat Dog, and First Reformed previously. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival coming up this fall. Focus Features will then release Schrader's The Card Counter in select US theaters starting on September 10th, 2021. Who's in?