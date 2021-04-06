Oscar-Nominated Animation 'Wolfwalkers' Re-Releasing in Theaters

"Awaken your magic!" Yay! One of the best animated films from last year is now playing in cinemas again. GKids has re-released Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart's magical adventure Wolfwalkers in select theaters in the US, with more venues playing it nationwide coming up this weekend. A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. Featuring the voices of Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whitaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. I totally adore this film, along with everything else Tomm Moore has made! I'm happy it's playing again after first opening in the fall. As wonderful as this film is, it's even better on the big screen! If you can safely get to a movie theater to see this one, don't miss that chance. GKids also released a new trailer that now mentions the film's Academy Award nomination - view it below.

Here's the latest Academy Awards trailer for Moore & Stewart's Wolfwalkers, direct from YouTube:

You can still view the first teaser for Moore & Stewart's Wolfwalkers here, or the full-length trailer here.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. Wolfwalkers is directed by animation filmmakers Tomm Moore (director of the films The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) & Ross Stewart (art director on The Secret of Kells, concept artist on ParaNorman, Song of the Sea), who have worked together previously. The screenplay is written by Will Collins. Produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (read our review). Apple first released Moore & Stewart's Wolfwalkers in US theaters last fall, and it's also available on Apple TV+ now. GKids has just re-released the film in select theaters (NY, SF) and will expand to more cities nationwide starting April 9th. Visit their website for info + tickets. Awoooo!