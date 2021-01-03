Our 2022 Release Calendar is Now Available + Please Take Our Survey

"All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us." Indeed, Gandalf, we must use this time to our advantage. We have officially launched our 2022 Release Schedule page (also seen in the header button bar), featuring listings throughout the year 2022 now that we've celebrated the New Year. This is our annual release update, to keep everyone informed about release dates in 2021 and 2022 looking ahead. But things have changed quite a bit… Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic change the way movies are released – with streaming and VOD options the safest and most accessible alternatives, since so many movie theaters are shut down – but Hollywood itself is evolving, with Warner Bros planning to debut all of their movies in 2021 in theaters AND on HBO Max the same day (in the US only). We also request your feedback - please check out our new survey about the release calendar and how to best keep it updated with these changes.

It's all getting more and more confusing with streaming / VOD releases in the mix (and, honestly, most of them deserve to be listed) – so we want to know how to best manage the release schedules moving forward. Please click here to participate in our survey. Back in the spring of 2020, when the pandemic first took over the world, we posted an update discussing the release schedule and how we're still maintaining it with these updates. I've done my best to update it throughout 2020 with info on every major film's release - whether in theaters or on some digital service. But is it getting too confusing? How do we keep the release schedules neat and clean? Simplicity and clarity are the most important aspects of the release schedule - above all, we just want to keep everyone informed about when a film opens and how to watch it (whether in theaters or online) in addition to a definitive list of all of the major releases each year. A useful guide for movie lovers.

Many movies originally set for release in 2021 have been delayed to 2022 due to the pandemic, but the line-up still looks strong. Some of the most exciting movies currently scheduled to open in 2022: Matt Reeves' The Batman, Simon Kinberg's The 355 (delayed an entire year), Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Taika Waitit's Thor: Love and Thunder, Pixar's new Lightyear spin-off about Buzz, Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, a Dungeons & Dragons movie, new horror from Jordan Peele, James Mangold's Indiana Jones movie, a new Sesame Street movie with Anne Hathaway, yet another Scream sequel, a new Shrek reboot, Marvel's Captain America 2 & Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and finally James Cameron's Avatar 2 and James Wan's Aquaman 2 – both scheduled for release on December 16th, 2022. Fun. Stay tuned for more updates from here on out. And please don't forget to submit your responses to our release schedule survey.