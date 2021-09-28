Outlaws Clash in Black Western 'The Harder They Fall' Official Trailer

"This ain't no road to ask a friend to travel." Bring it on!! Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for The Harder They Fall, a badass "new school" western made by British filmmaker Jaymes Samuel. We dropped the first teaser for this back in the summer - and it still looks incredible. When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western. Two groups come together to battle. Featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, plus Regina King and Idris Elba - "revenge has never been served colder." How could this look any more awesome?! I wish I could see it on the big screen, this seems made for that experience, luckily Netflix is playing it in select theaters in October. It really looks like a blast.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Samuel's The Harder They Fall here, to see the first look again.

When the outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck also has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. The Harder They Fall is directed by British filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, his second feature after directing They Die by Dawn previously. The screenplay is by Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin. Produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, Jeymes Samuel. Netflix will debut The Harder They Fall in select US theaters on October 22nd, 2021, then on Netflix starting November 3rd.