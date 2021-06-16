Overparenting? Find Out in 'The Guide to the Perfect Family' Trailer

"The problem is you listen to your kids too much." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for the dramedy titled The Guide to the Perfect Family, a Quebecois film from filmmaker Ricardo Trogi attempting to tackle the question: are we in an "overparenting" society? (Yes.) "The kids? Under pressure. The parents? Exhausted. But at least on social media, they're one #happyfamily." The film follows a few families dealing with the difficulty & complexity of raising children in a society of ultra performance, nurtured by parents who, wanting to give the best to their children, but risk smothering them. This stars Louis Morissette, Catherine Chabot, Émilie Bierre, Xavier Lebel, and Isabelle Guérard. I like hearing all the French-Canadian in this and the Quebecois slang. It's a totally different sound to French from France. This looks like an amusing and honest take on the overparenting problem, but I wish it was just a bit more humorous.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ricardo Trogi's The Guide to the Perfect Family, from YouTube:

Are we in an "overparenting" society? The Guide to the Perfect Family is a dramedy film which raises the question and humorously exposes the difficulty and complexity of raising children in a society of ultra performance, nurtured by parents who, wanting to give the best to their children, risk smothering them. The Guide to the Perfect Family, originally known as Le guide de la famille parfaite in French, is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Ricardo Trogi, director of the films Québec-Montréal, Horloge Biologique, 1981 & 1987 & 1991, The Mirage, and 9 previously. The screenplay is written by Louis Morissette, Jean-François Léger, and François Avard. Produced by Félize Frappier, Louis-Philippe Drolet. Netflix will debut Trogi's The Guide to the Perfect Family streaming starting on July 14th, 2021 this summer. Who wants to watch?