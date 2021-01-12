Owen Wilson & Salma Hayek in Simulated Reality Thriller 'Bliss' Trailer

"You have to experience the good… to appreciate the bad." Whoa! Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Bliss, the latest from the director of Another Earth and I Origins. What?! No idea he was even making a new film! And it's out in less than a month. A recently-divorced guy falls for an enchanting woman's theory that they live in a harsh, alternative simulation inside of a beautiful, blissful reality. When their newfound 'Bliss' world begins to bleed into the 'ugly' world they must decide what's real and where they truly belong. Owen Wilson stars with Salma Hayek, plus Nesta Cooper, Madeline Zima, Joshua Leonard, Ronny Chieng, and Steve Zissis. I love the concept in this - exploring a timely idea of whether or not a delusional world is more interesting to live in than the real one. A must see trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Cahill's Bliss, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound 'Bliss' world begins to bleed into the 'ugly' world they must decide what's real and where they truly belong. Bliss is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Mike Cahill, director of the films Another Earth and I Origins previously, as well as some TV projects. Produced by James D. Stern. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut Cahill's Bliss streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting February 5th this winter. Who's in?