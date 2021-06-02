Paddling Around Iceland in a Kayak in 'Against the Current' Doc Trailer

"Many kayakers have begun without finishing." Zeitgeist Films has released the official US trailer for an Icelandic documentary film titled Against the Current, from filmmaker Óskar Páll Sveinsson. The film tells takes us on the remarkable journey of Icelandic transgender Veiga Grétarsdóttir. An expedition beyond transformation. This initially premiered at the Reyjkavik Film Festival last fall, and is arriving in theaters in the US at the end of this month. Veiga embarks on a perilous 1,300-mile journey to circumnavigate Iceland counterclockwise against the current, an achievement that has been compared to climbing (the unclimbable mountain) K2. But it is not just a doc film about this exceptional physical feat - it's also the story of going "against the current" as a transgender woman. Veiga only began to undergo gender reassignment surgery at age 38, after being married with children. This looks like an empowering and inspiring story of overcoming great challenges, both mentally and physically, to achieve your dreams and live the real life you want to live.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Óskar Páll Sveinsson's doc Against the Current, from YouTube / Apple:

How far do you have to travel to find yourself? And what sacrifices are you willing to make to get there? Veiga Grétarsdóttir is the first person in the world to attempt to kayak the 1,300 mile circumference of Iceland, counter-clockwise and against the current, an achievement that has been compared to climbing K2. Veiga's personal journey is no less remarkable. She was born 44 years ago as a boy in a fishing village on the far west coast of Iceland. By the age of 38 Veigar had a wife and family but decided that she could no longer live as a man and decided to undergo gender reassignment. The inner struggle for Veigar to become Veiga was a journey as difficult if not more so than the solo kayak expedition she undertakes. These two stories of conflict and struggle are intertwined as the film follows her amazing 103 day journey around Iceland, with the magical, rugged coastline of the country a backdrop to the story of Veiga's transition. Against the Current is directed by the Icelandic filmmaker Óskar Páll Sveinsson, making his directorial debut after working as cinematographer / producer on the doc Ransacked previously. Produced by Petur Einarsson and Kristín Ólafsdóttir. This premiered at the Reyjkavik Film Festival last year. Zeitgeist Films releases Against the Current in select US theaters starting June 25th, 2021 this summer. Intrigued?