Pandemic Truffle Thieves in Canada in 'Peppergrass' Thriller Trailer

"Give us the white one!" Black Fawn Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Peppergrass, yet another truffle film to compliment the outstanding Pig from earlier in the year. But this one looks like a much darker thriller, and it's telling the story from the perspective of the thieves, not the truffle hunter. It's premiering soon at the Blood In The Snow Film Fest up in Canada. During a pandemic, a pregnant restaurateur tries to rob a priceless truffle from a reclusive veteran. There's a big ol' truffle pig that makes an appearance at the end of this trailer. Starring Chantelle Han, Charles Boyland, Michael Copeman, Philip Williams, and Craig Porritt. I'm wondering if Peppergrasss is the name of his truffle pig, or maybe their restaurant? I can't figure out exactly what that title means from this trailer. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Garbas & Chantelle Han's Peppergrass, from YouTube:

During a pandemic, a pregnant restaurateur named Eula (Chantelle Han) tries to rob a priceless truffle from a reclusive veteran. Peppergrass is co-directed by Canadian filmmakers Steven Garbas (director of the film Pinkville previously) & Chantelle Han (an actress making her directorial debut), making their first feature film together. The screenplay is written by Steven Garbas and Philip Irwin. Produced by Grant Cooper, Steven Garbas, and Chantelle Han. This is screening at the 2021 Blood In The Snow Film Fest in Canada soon, and it already premiered at the Nightmares Film Festival in Columbus, Ohio earlier this year. Black Fawn Distribution will debut Garbas & Han's Peppergrass only in Canada starting in early 2022. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's curious about watching?