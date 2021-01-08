Parker Bates & Ivan Sergei in Full Trailer for Amusing 'Magic Max' Film

"I'm still trying to get the whole 'kid' thing down." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Magic Max, an awkard low-budget indie romantic comedy starring Parker Bates and Ivan Sergei. After he loses both of his parents, 11-year-old Tim Hart is forced to go live with his immensely immature Uncle Max, a second rate magician. As the two learn to cope and start a new family together, they both figure out how they can help each other grow up. This looks like a second-rate film made with a bunch of friends, but it might still be amusing and enjoyable. The cast also includes Jud Tylor, Lotuss Blossom, and Barry Corbin. Sadly this looks like it's worth ignoring, not much to see, just two bland performances.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for James D. Fields' Magic Max, direct from YouTube:

After a tragic loss of both of his parents, 11-year-old Tim Hart (Parker Bates) is forced to go live with his immensely immature Uncle Max (Ivan Sergei), a second rate magician. And who, with the help of his nephew, tries to cultivate his last hand at love. Abracadabra, oops. Magic Max is directed by American filmmaker James D. Fields, making his feature directorial debut after working in various production jobs previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Cramer, Kathryn Dahlstrom, and Wayne Mitchell. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Gravitas debuts Magic Max direct-to-VOD starting January 26th.