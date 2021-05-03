Partying in Bahia in Netflix Trailer for Friendship Comedy 'Carnaval'

"Go to hell, and tag your location once you're there!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a very cheesy Brazilian friendship comedy called Carnaval, an obvious "carnal" play on the festive "Carnival" mega party down in Brazil. After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia's vibrant Carnival, where she learns life's not just about social media likes. Oh boy. "There's nothing better than bouncing back after a betrayal with your best friends in an all-paid-for, all-access, all-you-can-do trip to Salvador during Carnaval." This seems like such an out of place film after the pandemic, but I guess now everyone wants to party. Why not? The film stars Giovana Cordeiro, Gkay, Bruna Inocencio, Samya Pascotto, Gessica Kayane, and Flavia Pavanelli. So much of this is made-for-90s-MTV cringe it's hard to watch. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Leandro Neri's Carnaval, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The digital influencer Nina discovers a video of her boyfriend's betrayal going viral and, to overcome the breakup, she uses her contacts to travel to Salvador during Carnival, all-inclusive, together with her three best friends. An influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia's vibrant Carnival, where she learns life's not just about social media likes. Carnaval is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Leandro Neri, director of the film Socorro, Virei uma Garota! previously, as well as tons of TV work including directing episodes for "Agora é Que São Elas" and "Once in a Blue Moon". The screenplay is co-written by Audemir Leuzinger, Luisa Mascarenhas, and Leandro Neri. It's produced by André Carreira. Netflix will release Neri's Carnaval streaming exclusively (in the US and in Brazil) starting June 2nd, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to join?