Passionate Lovers Entangled in 'Curiosa' Trailer with Noémie Merlant

"I can't be your husband so I'll be your lover." Film Movement has released a new official US trailer for an erotic drama French film called Curiosa, not to be confused with the new Mad Max sequel in the works titled Furiosa. It already opened in 2019 in France, but is just hitting US theaters this summer. A passionate love story set against a backdrop of sexual freedom, loosely based on the relationship between 19th-century authors Pierre Louÿs and Marie de Régnier. Set in the end of the 1800s, the film is about two lovers who do not end up marrying, but they reconnect one year later. And a passionate love affair begins, with a focus on erotic photography as Pierre Louÿs is getting into it using very early cameras. The cast includes Noémie Merlant (from Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Niels Schneider, Benjamin Lavernhe, Camelia Jordana, Amira Casar, Mathilde Warnier, and Mélodie Richard. This really looks very French and intensely sexual, which is exactly what it's exploring. Based on a true story, or at least real letters and photos. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Lou Jeunet's Curiosa, direct from FM's YouTube (via TFS):

Paris 1895. Pierre Louÿs is a Parisian dandy and poet on the verge of fame. Pierre and his friend Henri De Régnier are both madly in love with Marie de Heredia (Merlant), the cheeky daughter of their mentor. Despite her feelings for Pierre, Marie eventually marries Henri who has a better situation. Badly hurt, Pierre leaves for Algeria where he meets Zohra, a bewitching local girl with whom he shares a tumultuous relationship and a passion for erotic photography. One year later, Marie still has weak feelings for her husband and Pierre comes back to Paris with Zohra. As soon as Marie hears the news, she rushes to see Pierre and confesses that she kept herself for him. They quickly start an affair and a game of cat & mouse between many players begins, full of desire, jealousy and photography. They will build their future selves by transgressing the established codes, how far will they go? Curiosa is directed by acclaimed French writer Lou Jeunet, making her first theatrical feature after directing a number of TV movies previously and writing many scripts as well. The screenplay is written by Lou Jeunet & Raphaëlle Desplechin, based on real letters / photos by Pierre Louÿs & Marie de Hérédia. This originally opened in France back in 2019. Film Movement will debut Jeunet's Curiosa in select US theaters starting on August 13th, 2021. Curious?