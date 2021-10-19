MOVIE TRAILERS

Paul Sloan Uncovers a Conspiracy in 'Every Last One of Them' Trailer

October 19, 2021
Every Last One of Them Trailer

"Where's my daughter?!" Paramount has launched a trailer for a revenge action thriller titled Every Last One of Them, arriving direct-to-VOD this week if anyone wants to actually watch this. Paul Sloan stars as an ex-Black Ops soldier named Jake Hunter, who's desperate to find his missing daughter. As he uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, bringing those responsible to justice. His search uncovers a larger conspiracy involving a Chinatown-esque capitalism deal over water rights. The cast includes Jake Weber, Taryn Manning, Mike Hatton, Michael Madsen, along with Richard Dreyfuss. This seems as trashy as they come. Not only does the footage look stale, but with the most bland and unexciting plot that has been done a thousand times before in so many better films.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christian Sesma's Every Last One of Them, direct from YouTube:

Every Last One of Them Poster

Ex-Black Ops soldier Jake Hunter (Paul Sloan) is desperate to find his missing daughter. As Jake uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, bringing those responsible to justice in this gripping action thriller. Every Last One of Them is directed by American restaurateur turned filmmaker Christian Sesma, director of the films On Bloody Sunday, Shoot the Hero, Lost Time, AWOL-72, The Night Crew, Vigilante Diaries, Paydirt, Take Back, as well as Abandonment. The script is by Alistair Cave, Chee Keong Cheung, Matthew Thomas Edwards, Christian Sesma. Paramount will debut Every Last One of Them direct-to-VOD starting on October 22nd, 2021 this fall. Anyone into this?

