Photography Documentary Film 'McCurry: The Pursuit of Color' Trailer

"What is my job? Capture images that say something about humanity." Dogwoof has revealed an official promo trailer for the documentary film McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, which is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month. For the first time, celebrated American photographer Steve McCurry opens up about the stories behind his iconic images and reflects on the defining moments of his extraordinary life and 40-year career. The fall of the Berlin Wall, climate change, the war in Afghanistan, McCurry has shot it all. A reflection on both his many professional accomplishments and the obstacles he faced on a personal level throughout his life. Those vulnerabilities are what set him on a path to greatness. This new doc film "celebrates the fantastic 40+ year career of a very private man who in his own words, describes himself as a visual storyteller and an artist. Wandering the planet turning the world into an art form, McCurry insatiable pursuit of color aims to showcase human resilience and the beauty and diversity of the world that surrounds us." Yes I will definitely be watching it as soon as I can. Doc films about photographers are always my jam.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Denis Delestrac's doc McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, from YouTube:

The first intimate feature length portrait of the contemporary photojournalist Steve McCurry. The one thing more poignant than McCurry’s pictures is his tumultuous 40-year career, which he's spent travelling the globe essentially alone, capturing candid snapshots depicting the complexity of human life. Exclusive interviews with family, friends, colleagues, and with the photographer himself, bring to life the stories behind some of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century. With unique access to the photographer's creative process and unpublished images, we discover how McCurry's vulnerabilities set him on the path to greatness and we witness first-hand his commitment to record what defines and unites humankind-arace against time in anincreasingly fractured and culturally homogenous world. McCurry: The Pursuit of Color is directed by French filmmaker Denis Delestrac, of Sand Wars, Banking Nature, Freightened: The Real Price of Shipping, Captain's Dream, Sunken Eldorado, and The Shadow of Gold previously. This is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival later this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned.