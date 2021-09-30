Podcast: Discussing 'The Matrix Resurrections' Theories with M Sayibu

What does it all mean?! Now available for listening: one hour-long podcast chat with M Sayibu discussing theories and thoughts about The Matrix Resurrections. After the first trailer dropped a few weeks ago, my mind was abuzz with so many thoughts. What's going on here, who is that in this shot? Is that really Neo and Trinity? Where is Agent Smith? I've been looking forward to hopping on a podcast to geek out about all things The Matrix, so I recently connected with M Sayibu on Twitter (@msayibu1) and we plugged in and started talking. I've been a hardcore fan of The Matrix movies since the early days, scouring the forums and websites during the release of the sequels in 2003. Almost two decades later and it's time to examine every little last detail and throw out every crazy fun theory we've got. Download the podcast episode and join us.

Click below to download the "The Matrix Spaces" discussion with M Sayibu from his podcast on Apple:

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, from a screenplay written by Lana Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksandar Hemon. It was filmed in San Francisco and Berlin throughout 2020. Warner Bros will release The Matrix Resurrections in theaters worldwide starting on December 22nd, 2021 later this year. Watch the first official trailer and visit the official website - we'll be watching for any updates and new trailers. It's unlikely any big spoilers will be revealed before the movie opens in December. We've been following development on The Matrix sequel for years, waiting for updates and news. But at the same time, I don't want to know everything. I'm still hoping to be surprised when we all go to watch Resurrections, and I don't want to ruin that surprise by learning all of the secrets. Once it's out, we will dive back into another discussion about the movie and where it takes us. Until then… do you really think that's Morpheus, or not?