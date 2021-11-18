Poetic Tibet Doc 'The Velvet Queen' Trailer with Score by Cave & Ellis

"We are so indifferent to the world around us. Hardly aware of it." Madman Films has unveiled an official trailer for a nature documentary called The Velvet Queen, made by French filmmaker Marie Amiguet. It first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in their newest climate section. In the heart of the Tibetan Plateau, photographer Vincent Munier brings along the writer Sylvain Tesson in his search for the snow leopard. Throughout the two months of this hypnotic journey, Marie Amiguet films the two men up close & captures these suspended moments of the celebration of the world's beauty. A poetic film featuring "deeply moving images of pristine landscapes and the marvelous creatures populating Tibet with original music by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. The Velvet Queen film is… an exquisitely beautiful experience that leaves us questioning where humans belong in nature." I love a good nature documentary that let's us simply bask in the natural beauty of this planet, as a reminder that we need to be more aware of it and take better care of it.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Marie Amiguet's doc The Velvet Queen, on YouTube:

High up in the heart of the Tibetan plateau. Amongst unexplored and inaccessible valleys lies one of the last sanctuaries of the wild world, where rare and undiscovered fauna lives. Vincent Munier, one of the world's most renowned wildlife photographers takes the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson (In the Forest of Siberia) with him on his latest mission. For several weeks, they'll explore these valleys searching for unique animals, and try to spot and photograph the snow leopard, one of the rarest & most difficult big cats to approach. The Velvet Queen, originally known as La Panthère des Neiges in French, is directed by French first-time filmmaker Marie Amiguet, a biologist making her feature directorial debut after some cinematography work previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, playing in the Cinema for the Climate section. Oscilloscope Labs will release Amiguet's doc film The Velvet Queen in select US theaters starting December 22nd, 2021 later this year. Who's interested in watching?