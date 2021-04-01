Post-Apocalyptic Mayhem in Trailer for Argentinian Action 'Scavenger'

"I need one last favor… I want you to find him, and finish him." Cleopatra Ent has released a new trailer for Scavenger, an Argentinian post-apocalyptic action thriller also known as Carroña in Spanish. This looks exxactly like an Argentinian reboot/remake of Mad Max, with so many of the same aesthetics and costumes and everything. In a post apocalyptic world with its own rules, Tisha, an assassin and organ dealer with a dark past, seeks revenge for a crime that marked her life. This opened in Argentina in 2019, and recently screened at popular genre festivals such as FrightFest in the UK and Obscura in Germany, among others. Starring Nayla Churruarin, Eric Fleitas, Sofia Lanaro, Rosa Cuenya Macedo, Jose Manuel Solis Vargas, and Gonzalo Tolosa. Looks like it might be an enjoyable homage to Mad Max, but that's about it.

Here's the new trailer (+ posters) for Eric Fleitas & Luciana Garraza's Scavenger, direct from YouTube:

In a post apocalyptic world with its own rules, Tisha (Nayla Churruarin), an assassin and organ dealer with a dark past, seeks revenge for a crime that marked her life. Scavenger, originally known as Carroña in Spanish, is co-directed by Argentinian filmmakers Eric Fleitas & Luciana Garraza, both making their feature directorial debut with this indie film. The screenplay is written by Sheila Fentana, Eric Fleitas, and Luciana Garraza. This originally premiered at the Mar del Plata Film Festival in Argentina in 2019, and also opened in Argentina that same year. This also stopped by last year's Frightfest in the UK. Cleopatra Ent. will now release Scavenger direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 11th next month. Anyone interested in this?