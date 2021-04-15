PosterSpy is Releasing This Gorgeous 'The Art of Movie Posters' Book

Movie poster fans, this one is for you!! Our friends at PosterSpy.com are about to launch their second art book featuring a remarkable collection of art and details from many illustrators / creators from around the world. Their new book is called The Art of Movie Posters, and it's not just a collection of art, but also a behind-the-scenes look at the process and how posters are made. Jack Woodhams, founder of PosterSpy, states: "I'm delighted to finally release a new book full of incredible art by valued members of the PosterSpy community and beyond… When trying to figure out the type of book this would be, it was clear from the start that I wanted to showcase sketches and include personal artist commentary, ensuring the book is not only great to look at, but one that can educate and inspire too." It will sell for about £45 (~$62 USD), but you can pre-order it online now for -£10 less and it will begin shipping at the end of the summer. And yes, it ships worldwide and features talented artists from around the world. Get a first look at the new book below.

Description from PosterSpy: Explore the work of prominent and contemporary poster designers including never-before-seen sketches and commentary in The Art of Movie Posters (at £45). The perfect hardcover collectible book for movie fans, artists and designers. After PosterSpy's hugely successful "PosterSpy: An Alternative Movie Poster Collection'" published by ARTtitude / Schiffer we’re delighted to present The Art of Movie Posters, a gorgeous book that aims to inspire poster designers and captivate movie fans. The Art of Movie Posters features over 70 artists from all over the globe; and includes both unofficial and official movie poster art from names like Karl Fitzgerald, Raid71, Billelis, Freya Betts, Courtney Autumn Martin, Bella Grace, John Guydo, Sam Gilbey, Ruiz Burgos, Audrey Estok and many many more. With each chapter comes written commentary and for some, in depth work in progress imagery and never-seen-before sketches allowing you explore the creative process. Pre-orders start April 19th (only £35)! Get your copy right here.

We also highly recommend the first "Alternative Movie Poster Collection" book, and The Art of Mondo book.