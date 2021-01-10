'Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time' Trailer

"You're a doctor. You know exactly where feelings get you." Greenwich has released an official US trailer for a Hungarian romantic drama called Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (originally Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre in Hungarian). This premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Venice Days sidebar last year. The film stars Natasa Stork as Márta, a 40-year-old neurosurgeon, who has fallen in love. She leaves her shining American career behind after 20 years and returns to Budapest to start a new life with the man she met at a conference. But the love of her life claims they have never met before. How is this possible? This also stars Viktor Bodó, Benett Vilmányi, Zsolt Nagy, Péter Tóth, Andor Lukáts, and Attila Mokos. This does indeed look very mysterious, though it's pretty obvious the guy is sketchy and has some secrets. But I'm intrigued to see what she decides to do next.

Trailer for Lili Horvát's Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, on YouTube:

After 20 years in the United States, a Hungarian neurosurgeon named Márta (Natasa Stork) returns to Budapest for a romantic rendezvous with a fellow doctor she met at a conference. When the love of her life is nowhere to be seen, she tracks him down only to have the bewildered man claim the two have never met. Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time is both written and directed by Hungarian filmmaker Lili Horvát, director of the film The Wednesday Child previously, as well as a few other short films and more production work. This originally premiered in the Venice Days sidebar of the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at Toronto, Zurich, and Warsaw Film Festivals last fall. Greenwich Ent. will release Horvát's Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on January 22nd this month. For more info, visit their official website. Who's interested?