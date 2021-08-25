MOVIE TRAILERS

Prisoners Being Sent to Off-World Colonies in 'Solitary' Sci-Fi Trailer

August 25, 2021
Solitary Trailer

"I have no idea who you are or how I got here." Vertical Ent has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Solitary, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Luke Armstrong, who finished this film last year during lockdown. This is another low budget sci-fi film with a cool concept that could turn out bad, or could be pretty good. Solitary is a contained sci-fi film about a man who wakes up inside a room to discover he's a prisoner sent into space to form Earth's first colony, and worse - his cell mate Alana is hell bent on destroying everything. Starring Johnny Sachon and Lottie Tolhurst as the two prisoners, with Michael Condron, Brian Bovell, and Ben Valentine. This kind of even feels like a lockdown film - two people contained in a studio apartment, in space, arguing about what to do when they get out. Safe travels.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Luke Armstrong's Solitary, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Solitary Poster

Solitary Poster

When Isaac (Johnny Sachon) wakes up inside a strange room he discovers he's actually a prisoner, who has been sent into space to start Earth's first off-world colony as a new punishment. Worse still, he finds he has a cellmate, Alana (Lottie Tolhurst), who is hell bent on blowing them up and destroying everything. Solitary is both written and directed by British filmmaker Luke Armstrong, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously, as well as work in visual effects. He finished post-production on this project on his own during lockdown last year. Produced by Luke Armstrong, Sarah-Anne Grill, and Johnny Sachon. Vertical Ent. will debut Solitary in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th.

