Promo Teaser for 'Lamb' with Noomi Rapace - Premiering in Cannes

Noomi Rapace heads back to Iceland. New Europe Film Sales has released an early promo teaser trailer for an Icelandic drama titled Lamb, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson. The film is premiering this month at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, and is still looking for international distribution. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. The film stars Noomi Rapace (who is actually Swedish but she moved to Iceland as a child where she spent some time growing up with her father), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Hilmir Snær Guðnason. It was made entirely on Iceland, and opens in Iceland first in August. This is a gorgeous, atmospheric, very mysterious first look at this film and I'm intrigued already. I wonder what they found…?

Here's the first promo teaser trailer for Valdimar Jóhannsson's Lamb, direct from YouTube:

Described as a "dark and atmospheric folktale," the film follows Icelandic couple María (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who live with their herd of sheep on a beautiful but remote farm. When they discover a mysterious newborn on their farmland, they decide to keep it and raise it as their own. This unexpected prospect of a new family brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them. Lamb is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, making his feature directorial debut after working for years as an electrician and special effects technician on films (including on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Prometheus) shot in Iceland previously. The screenplay is written by Sjón and Valdimar Jóhannsson. Produced by Piodor Gustafsson, Hrönn Kristinsdóttir, and Sara Nassim. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Un Certain Regard section. It's set to open in theaters in Iceland this August. No other international release dates have been setup - stay tuned. Who's interested?