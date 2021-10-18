Promo Trailer for Acclaimed Austrian LGBTQ Drama 'Great Freedom'

"You don't belong here." "And you do?" The Match Factory has debuted an international promo trailer for the Austrian drama Great Freedom, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year to mostly positive reviews. Based on a true story about a prisoner. In post-war Germany, Hans is imprisoned again and again for being homosexual. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long time cell mate, Viktor, a convicted murderer. What starts in revulsion grows to something called love. The film stars award-winning German actor Franz Rogowski (who's everywhere these days) as Hans, Georg Friedrich as Viktor, plus Anton von Lucke and Thomas Prenn. Early reviews of the film praise it in many distinct ways: "While it smoulders with indignation for the injustice that was perpetrated for so many years, Great Freedom is also a love story, a remarkable character study, and an absorbing meditation on what long-term imprisonment for a crime that is not a crime does to the soul." Yeah this looks very good! It's worth a watch.

Here's the international promo trailer for Sebastian Meise's Great Freedom, direct from TMF's YouTube:

In post-war Germany Hans is imprisoned again and again for being homosexual. Due to paragraph 175 his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long time cell mate, Viktor, a convicted murderer. What starts as revulsion grows into something called love. Great Freedom, originally known as Grosse Freiheit, is directed by Austrian filmmaker Sebastian Meise, his second feature after making Still Life previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Sebastian Meise and Thomas Reider. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize. It also played at the Melbourne, Athens, Zurich, Hamburg, Reykjavík, Hamptons, London, and Busan Film Festivals this year. Mubi will release Meise's Great Freedom in the US + UK, but no dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?