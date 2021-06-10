Promo Trailer for Czech Animated Film 'My Sunny Maad' About Family

"I knew right away he was the one." Totem Films has released the first promo trailer for a Czech animated film titled My Sunny Maad, premiering at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival coming up this month. It's still seeking distribution, but with a premiere soon it should get some extra attention. The story is about a Czech woman who falls in love with an Afghan man and then follows him to post-Taliban Afghanistan, where she has no idea of the life that awaits her or the family she is about to join. A "culture shock" story based around love and how we just need to open our eyes to other cultures to understand them. Featuring the voices of Zuzana Stivínová, Martha Issová, Hynek Čermák, and Ivan Trojan. My goodness, this looks like a really lovely story, and the hand-drawn animation is gorgeous, of course. I'm hoping this finds international distribution soon after premiering at Annecy as it looks like the whole world deserves to see this story told.

Here's the first festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Michaela Pavlátová's My Sunny Maad, from YouTube:

When Herra, a young Czech woman, falls in love with Nazir, an Afghan, she has no idea of the life that awaits her in a post-Taliban Afghanistan, nor of the family she is going to meet: a feminist grandfather, an adopted child who shines with his intelligence, and Freshta, who would do anything to escape her violent and controlling husband. Like every woman of the family, Herra wears a burka and hides in a closet when guests arrive. Soon, she begins a new job with an American woman, Heidi, who doesn't really understand how women live in Afghanistan and even less that everyone doesn’t want to be saved by Westerners. My Sunny Maad is directed by Czech filmmaker Michaela Pavlátová, now making her first animated film after directing Night Owls and Faithless Games previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Ivan Arsenyev and Yaël Giovanna Lévy, adapted from the novel "Frista" by Czech journalist & humanitarian worker Petra Procházková. This is premiering at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival this summer - it's still seeking distribution. No other release is set yet. First impression? Who's interested?