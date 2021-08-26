Promo Trailer for 'Erasing Frank' About a Hungarian Punk Rock Singer

"You've got talent. There's a power in you… Don't mislead the youth." Screen Daily has released a festival promo trailer for a Hungarian indie drama titled Erasing Frank, marking the feature directorial debut of Hungarian filmmaker / novelist Gábor Fabricius. This is premiering in the Venice Critics' Week sidebar during the upcoming 2021 Venice Film Festival in the next few weeks, hence the trailer to build some buzz. It's set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain in Budapest, starring Benjamin Fuchs as Frank – the singer of a punk band, who is taken by the police to a psychiatric hospital to silence him after he speaks out against a totalitarian regime. This also stars Andrea Waskovics, Kincsö Blénesi, István Lénárt, András Pál, Zsolt Zayzon, and Gerlóczy Zsigmond. Another invigorating film about how governments silence those they don't like, even artists, because they say the truth and always talk about what's wrong. Fight on, Frank.

Here's the festival trailer (+ poster) for Gábor Fabricius' Erasing Frank, from Screen's YouTube:

1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest. Frank is the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken by the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist. Erasing Frank, originally known as Eltörölni Frankot in Hungarian, is both written and directed by Hungarian filmmaker Gábor Fabricius, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. He got his Masters in Art at the Central Saint Martins Collage in London, and has already published two novels. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival playing in the Venice Critics' Week sidebar this year. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates & more festival debuts. First impression? Look any good?