Promo Trailer for French Romance Film 'I Want To Talk About Duras'

"For the first time, a woman gave herself to me… It was total love." A festival promo trailer has debuted for the French romantic drama titled I Want To Talk About Duras, which is premiering at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain this week. Originally known as Vous ne désirez que moi in French, which translates to You Only Want Me (this title is more alluring for sure), this is the latest fictional film from filmmaker Claire Simon, known for many of her docs as well as her narrative films (On Fire, God's Offices, Gare du Nord). I Want To Talk About Duras explores the relationship between French writer Marguerite Duras and her last partner Yann Andréa, who was 38 years her junior. César-winning actors Emmanuelle Devos and Swann Arlaud co-star as Manceaux and Andréa in the film, which is "based on an unedited transcript of a 1982 interview between Andréa and writer and journalist Michèle Manceaux." Worth a look.

Here's the fest promo trailer for Claire Simon's I Want To Talk About Duras, from Screen's YouTube:

Description from San Sebastian: "A man involved in a passionate relationship with a celebrated writer of 30 years his senior needs to talk. He is fascinated by her and yet he feels he just cannot go on anymore. He opens up, in an attempt to put into words the intensity of his love and he describes it with great clarity." I Want To Talk About Duras, originally known as Vous ne désirez que moi in French, is both written and directed by editor / filmmaker Claire Simon, director of the feature films A Foreign Body, On Fire, God's Offices, and Gare du Nord previously, as well as many documentary films and other projects. Adapted from Yann Andréa's book of the same name. This is premiering at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival this fall, and will also play at the New York Film Festival. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates.