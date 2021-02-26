First Trailer for German Romantic Drama 'Copilot' Playing at Berlinale

"You must always stay with me… You must always keep my secrets." The Match Factory has revealed a festival promo trailer for an indie German film titled Copilot, the latest feature from German filmmaker Anne Zohra Berrached of Two Mothers and 24 Weeks previously. The film is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival next week and it's still looking for international distribution. The German title is Die Welt wird eine andere sein (also listed as Die Frau des Piloten on IMDb) which translates directly to The world will be different, which is a much more evocative title than "Copilot". The film is a love story between two German Muslim people, but one day one of them disappears, leaving the other completely shattered. "Anne Zohra Berrached's film comprises several layers that are all of equal importance. It is a love story, but it is also an exploration of cultural differences, truth and faith, trust and delusion." The key cast includes Canan Kir, Roger Azar, Özay Fecht, Jana Julia Roth, Ceci Chuh, and Nicolas Chaoui. This looks superb.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Anne Zohra Berrached's Copilot, direct from YouTube:

Full description from Berlinale: "Asli (Canan Kir) first sets eyes on Saeed (Roger Azar) in the mid-1990s at a fairground as he is anxiously stepping off a merry-go-round just before the ride begins. They get to know each other while spinning bottles at a party in their student hall of residence. Asli is fascinated by Saeed's charisma and self-confidence. The two students marry secretly even though Asli's mother is against the relationship. In a mosque in Hamburg, they promise to stay together and keep each other's secrets. Caught between asserting herself, conforming to her traditional parental home and her self-sacrificing love, Asli tries to find her own way in life. Then Saeed disappears. His decision changes Asli's life – before it shakes the whole world." Copilot, originally known as Die Welt wird eine andere sein in German, is directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Anne Zohra Berrached, director of the films Two Mothers and 24 Weeks previously. The screenplay is by Anne Zohra Berrached and Stefanie Misrahi. The film is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this year, no other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?