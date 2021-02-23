Promo Trailer for Hungarian WWII Film 'Natural Light' by Dénes Nagy

"Sin is waiting outside the door." Luxbox has revealed the first official trailer for Natural Light, a new gritty WWII thriller from Hungary, marking the first narrative feature from filmmaker Dénes Nagy. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in a few weeks as a Competition selection, and still doesn't have any distribution set yet. Set in 1943 in Soviet occupied Hungary, the film follows a simple Hungarian farmer who servers as a Corporal in a special unit. On their way to a remote village, his company falls under enemy fire. As the commander is killed, Semetka has to overcome his fears and take command of the unit. Starring Ferenc Szabó, Tamás Garbacz, László Bajkó, Gyula Franczia, and Ernő Stuhl. Why do so many of the Eastern European WWII films look the same? Yes, we know it was a dark, depressing, terrible time, but is there any other good story to tell besides "look how bad it was for everyone." Not too sure about this film.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Dénes Nagy's Natural Light, from Luxbox's YouTube:

World War II, 1943, occupied Soviet Union. István Semetka (Ferenc Szabó) is a simple Hungarian farmer who serves as a Sub-Lieutenant in a special unit scouting for partisan groups. While on their way to a remote village, his company falls under enemy fire. As the commander is killed, Semetka has to overcome his fears and take command of the unit as he is dragged deep into a chaos that he cannot control. Natural Light, originally known as Természetes Fény in Hungarian, is written and directed by Hungarian filmmaker Dénes Nagy, making his first narrative feature after a few doc films (Cinetrain: Where Does Europe End?, Másik Magyarország, Harm) and a number of other short films previously. Adapted from the novel by Pál Závada. Produced by Sára László and Marcell Gerő. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this year. No other release dates have been set yet, it's still finalizing full international distribution. First impression?