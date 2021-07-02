Promo Trailer for Italian Neo-Western 'The Giants' by Bonifacio Angius

"You all strive to see things that aren't there." ScreenDaily has unveiled a promo trailer for an Italian film titled The Giants, the latest from filmmaker Bonifacio Angius. This is premiering at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival coming up later this summer, hence the first trailer now to build early buzz before the premiere. "The Giants is an Italian neo-western drama produced by Il Monello Film with Fondazione Sardegna film commission. The plot is described by Coccinelle as 'the reunion of a group of friends, in a remote house in a forgotten valley, where many memories, bullets and love stories come from the abyss.'" Not really sure what exactly we're in for, but sounds cool. Starring Stefano Deffenu, Stefano Manca, Riccardo Bombagi, Bonifacio Angius, and Noemi Medas. This looks intensely gritty and very, very dark. It's worth a look.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Bonifacio Angius's The Giants, from YouTube (via ScreenDaily):

Described as an "Italian neo-western drama." Here's the only official synopsis available so far for the film: A reunion among old friends. A remote house in a forgotten valley. Many memories, lead, and love stories from the abyss. The Giants, originally known as I giganti in Italian, is written and directed and produced by Italian filmmaker Bonifacio Angius, director of the films SaGràscia, Perfidia, and Ovunque Proteggimi previously. The film is premiering at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland playing in competition this summer. No other official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?