Promo Trailer for 'Jane By Charlotte' Doc Film Examining Jane Birkin

"At what point do you stop caring?" "I think I'm reaching that point of not caring." An early promo trailer has debuted for a very personal documentary called Jane By Charlotte, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The film is the directorial debut of renowned actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, which "charts her complex relationship with her actress and singer mother Jane Birkin." It's produced by Nolita Cinema and Deadly Valentine, along with Mathieu Ageron as a producer. "Gainsbourg looks at her mother Jane Birkin in a way she never did, overcoming a sense of reserve. Using a camera lens, they expose themselves to each other, begin to step back, leaving space for a mother-daughter relationship." I admire the intimacy and authenticity of this, they are more honest this way and no other filmmaker can capture their conversations.

Here's the first promo trailer for Charlotte Gainsbourg's doc Jane by Charlotte, from YouTube:

With the tremor of time passing by, Charlotte Gainsbourg started to look at her mother Jane Birkin in a way she never did before, both overcoming a shared sense of reserve. Through the camera lens, they expose themselves to one another, begin to step back, leaving space for a mother-daughter relationship to unfold. Jane by Charlotte, originally known as Jane par Charlotte in French, is directed by Anglo-French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, making her directorial debut with this project after years of performing. It's produced by Mathieu Ageron, Maxime Delauney, and Romain Rousseau. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year in the Cannes Première section. The film will open first in France starting in October later this year. No international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's intrigued?