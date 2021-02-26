Promo Trailer for 'Moon, 66 Questions' About a Father & Daughter

"I have forgotten about the past. Both mine and his." Luxbox has revealed a new festival promo trailer for an indie drama titled Moon, 66 Questions, marking the feature directorial debut of the Greek artist / filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou. This Greek drama is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival next week, and is still looking for international distribution. After years of distance, Artemis has to get back to Athens due to her father's frail state of health. Discovering her father's well-kept secret allows Artemis to understand her father, in a way she was not able before, therefore love him truly for the first time. The cast includes Sofia Kokkali as Artemis, and Lazaros Georgakopoulos as her father Paris. This looks like a very tender film about forgiveness and vulnerability, I'm curious to give it a look at the festival. Check out the footage below.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Jacqueline Lentzou's Moon, 66 Questions, direct from YouTube:

Description from Berlinale: "When a grave illness strikes down her father Paris, Artemis decides to return home to Greece after an absence of some years. Being the sole child of divorced parents, she is the only one who can look after Paris, who requires daily care. Father and daughter embark on a journey into knowledge and revelation, which heralds a new beginning for their relationship." Moon, 66 Questions, originally known as Selene 66 Questions in Greek, is written and directed by Greek artist / filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The film is premiering at this year's Berlin Film Festival, but no release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression?