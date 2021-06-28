Promo Trailer for Refugee Survival Film 'Europa' Premering in Cannes

"This is their story." ScreenDaily has released an early festival promo trailer for a film premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Director' Fortnight sidebar section. This Iraq-Italy-Kuwait co-production is a film about an Iraqi refugee chased through the wilderness by "migrant hunters" on a border in Europe. Adam Ali stars as Kamal, a migrant trying to get to Europe. At the border between Turkey and Bulgaria, local mercenaries are ruthlessly hunting down migrants. Alone in the forest, Kamal has three days to escape. The cast includes Svetlana Yantcheva, Pietro Ciciriello, Gassid Mohammed, Mohamed Zouaoui, and Erfan Rashid. My first impression is that this looks like that jaw-dropping Holocaust film Son of Saul, but for refugees trying to make it safely into Europe. I definitely need to watch this - it looks intense as hell.

Here's the first promo trailer for Haider Rashid's Europa, direct from YouTube (via ScreenDaily):

Kamal (Adam Ali) has fled Iraq to try to enter "Fortress Europe". At the Turkish-Bulgarian border, local mercenaries are ruthlessly hunting down migrants. Alone in the forest, Kamal has three days to escape. Europa is directed by Iraqi-Italian filmmaker Haider Rashid, director of the films Tangled Up in Blue and It's About to Rain previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Haider Rashid and Sonia Giannetto. It's also produced by Haider Rashid. An Iraq-Italy-Kuwait co-production with Radical Plans, Beyond Dreams, and Fair Play. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section. No official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more.