Psychedelic Alice in Wonderland Remix 'Wonderland Recoil' Trailer

"How did I get here?" "Just retrace your steps, it's what I do when I'm lost…" An early promo trailer has debuted for a peculiar genre mash-up film titled Wonderland Recoil, made by Danish filmmaker Shaun Rana. The film is premiering in December this year at the Psychedelic and Film and Music Festival in New York. Rana describes the film as "a futuristic & surreal take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland - with a genre mix of sci-fi / cyberpunk & fantasy." Heavily influenced by John Carpenter and David Cronenberg, the film features some crazy cool practical effects. The story follows a young woman who tries out a psychedelic drug called Nirvana, but ends up trapped in "an inescapable nightmare." What if you could 3D print drugs? Starring David Sakurai, Sisse Marie, Afshin Firouzi, Louise Hylland, and Lene Nystrøm (from the pop group Aqua). This definitely looks like some early Cronenberg mixed in with early Gilliam, along with heavy psychedelic style. Seems like this is destined to become a cult classic midnight favorite? Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Shaun Rana's Wonderland Recoil, direct from YouTube:

In a dystopian future, it’s possible to print custom-made drugs and psychedelics with any desired effect, from your computer right in your home. Alice is stuck in her depressed life and desperately looking for an escape. She finds a brand new psychedelic drug: Nirvana - designed to warp your reality. Alice takes the drug and arrives in Wonderland as her alter ego Ecila. What at first seems like a euphoric experience of happiness, slowly turns into an inescapable nightmare, forcing Ecila to face her demons… Wonderland Recoil is directed by Danish filmmaker Shaun Rana, director of the film Westbrick Murders previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Sam Mansoor, Shaun Rana, and Jack Wake-Walker. Produced by Afshin Firouzi, Sisse Marie, and Shaun Rana. This will be premiering at the 2021 Psychedelic and Film & Music Festival this year. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more. Curious?