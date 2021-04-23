Psychotronic B&W Elderly Horror Comedy 'Dementia Part II' Trailer

"Last night I tried to kill my wife." Dark Star has released an official US trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Dementia Part II, which is indeed technically a sequel to the horror Dementia from 2015. But the concept is mostly about being old as an invitation for supernatural evil. This originally premiered in 2018 at FrightFest, Sitges, and the Chattanooga Film Festival; it's finally getting a US release this spring. Suzanne Voss plays Suzanne. Suzanne wasn't always this confused. She wasn't always dead either – when an ex-con takes a job as a handyman for an unstable elderly woman to avoid a parole violation, it becomes a choice he may regret. Also starring Matt Mercer, Graham Skipper, & Najarra Townsend. This looks like some grungy grindhouse nastiness. Watch out - this trailer is disgusting, please don't watch it if you've just eaten.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Mercer & Mike Testin's Dementia Part II, from YouTube:

Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper) - if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss), who persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare, and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness. Dementia Part II is both written & directed by filmmakers Matt Mercer (director of You or a Loved One) & Mike Testin (also a cinematographer, and director of Dementia and last year's Browse as well), both of many short films and other indie projects. This initially premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival and FrightFest back in 2018. Dark Star Pictures + Bloody Disgusting will finally release Dementia Part II in select US theaters on May 21st, 2021, then on VOD starting June 1st this spring. Who's ready?