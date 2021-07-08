MOVIE TRAILERS

'Queenpins' Comedy Trailer with Kristen Bell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste

by
July 8, 2021
Source: YouTube

Queenpins Trailer

"You know who gets rewarded? People who don't follow the rules." STX Films has debuted the first officail trailer for a comedy called Queenpins, written and directed by filmmakers Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly (of Beneath the Harvest Sky previously). This amusing new crime comedy brings us a story about "pink collar crime", even though the title makes me think it's a remake of the bowling classic Kingpin, or something like that. The film follows a pair of housewives that create a $40 million coupon scam. A suburban homemaker and vlogger hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. Queenpins features Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, plus Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn as a "postal inspector". This looks a tad cheesy, and a tad ridiculous, but it is based on a true story and it does look like goofy crime fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly's Queenpins, from YouTube:

Queenpins Poster

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous new crime comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology note along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted "Queenpins" of pink collar crime. Queenpins is both written and directed by married filmmakers Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly, directors of the film Beneath the Harvest Sky previously, as well as a few shorts. STX will release Queenpins in select US theaters starting on September 10th, and streaming on Paramount+ later this year. You dig?

