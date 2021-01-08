Rachel Alig & Ryan Caraway in Trailer for Polyamorous 'First Blush'

"If something were to happen, is it worth risking what we have?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie romantic dramedy film called First Blush, marking the feature directorial debut of former TV associate producer Victor Neumark. The film hasn't hit any festivals or shown up anywhere else, and is just getting dumped on VOD next month for any that are curious. Nena and Drew are a young, happy-ish married couple whose relationship is thrown off its axis when they meet Olivia. The trio's attraction to each other is undeniable, but when they become romantically involved they struggle to navigate the complexities of a polyamorous relationship. Starring Rachel Alig, Ryan Caraway, and Kate Beecroft. These love triangle / open relationship films always try to spunk and hip, but always end up a mess. Just like the relationship.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Victor Neumark's First Blush, direct from YouTube:

A young married couple's (Rachel Alig & Ryan Caraway) relationship is thrown off its axis when they become involved with another woman. As they learn to navigate their new life, the trio push each other’s boundaries to the limits in this fresh, funny, and tenderly told love story. First Blush is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Victor Neumark, making his feature directorial debut after working as an associate producer on various TV shows previously, including "Portlandia", "Shrill", "Corporate". This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Neumark's First Blush direct-to-VOD starting on February 2nd, 2021 this winter. Anyone interested in viewing this?