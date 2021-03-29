Raunchy New Red Band Trailer for 'Shiva Baby' Jewish Comedy Film

"You are flirting with everyone here… Chugging wine…!" Utopia has revealed the second official trailer, a "naughty" red band one, for the acclaimed indie comedy titled Shiva Baby, which premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival and was one of the big breakouts from the fest. The film marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Emma Seligman, who channels her own personal experiences in life to make this an authentically hilarious comedy. College student Danielle must cover her tracks when she unexpectedly runs into her sugar daddy at a "shiva" (a Jewish tradition of seven days' mourning for the dead)—along with her parents, ex-girlfriend and family friends also in attendance. That sounds mortifying. Rachel Sennott stars in this as Danielle, with Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari, Fred Melamed, and Dianna Agron. This looks like it's going to be extra raunchy and extra funny – and reviews confirm it's worthwhile.

Here's the new red band trailer for Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby, direct from Utopia's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Seligman's Shiva Baby here, for more footage from this.

Via TIFF: "Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby focuses on twentysomething Danielle (Rachel Sennott), a perennial student who’s been lying to her supportive but overbearing parents about her faltering academic career. Then again, she has a lot of secrets she’s keeping, including her relationship with an older man, Max (Danny Deferrari), who also gives her money. Hauled off to a shiva by her parents, she’s mortified to encounter her embittered ex Maya (Molly Gordon), followed by other people who make things increasingly more awkward for Danielle. Much to her chagrin, she finds out that many of them have secrets of their own. (Like many people who aren’t especially truthful, she’s deeply offended when she discovers someone’s been lying to her.)" Shiva Baby is written & directed by Canadian filmmaker Emma Seligman, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival. Utopia will release Seligman's Shiva Baby in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 2nd this spring. Who's in?