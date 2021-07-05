Rayven Ferrell is a Young Black Student in 'Through Her Eyes' Trailer

"I'm so tired of being lowered down and mistreated because I'm Black!" 1091 Pics has released an official trailer for an indie American drama titled Through Her Eyes, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Trenton Lumpkin. Set in the 1960s, this seems to be inspired by the story of Ruby Bridges, who was the very first African-American child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis on November 14, 1960. Rayven Ferrell stars in the film as Rosalee Winbush, a timid African-American student struggling with her decision to attend a newly integrated school while finding the courage to become the change she desires under extreme racial tensions. Also starring Angela Ray, Shawn Luckey, Michael Rodney, and Tony Demil. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Trenton Lumpkin's Through Her Eyes, direct from YouTube:

Based on true life events. Through Her Eyes is a drama about Rosalee Winbush (Rayven Ferrell), a timid African-American teenager struggling with self-esteem; who, after deciding to attend a newly integrated school, must find the confidence to take the entrance exam, while facing extreme racial prejudice. Through Her Eyes is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Trenton Lumpkin, making his feature directorial debut now after making numerous other short films previously. It's produced by Cornell Patrick and Tj Jones. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pictures will debut Lumpkin's Through Her Eyes direct-to-VOD starting July 20th this summer. Who's interested?