Real Witches Go on the Run in Official Trailer for 'Witch Hunt' Film

"These women are born with their powers, they don't have a choice." Momentum Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror drama titled Witch Hunt from filmmaker Elle Callahan (also of Head Count previously). This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and is arriving on VOD at the beginning of October just in time for horror season. In a modern America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal, a sheltered teenager must face her own demons and prejudices as she helps two young witches avoid law enforcement and cross the southern border to asylum in Mexico. How's that for a wicked premise? It's described in the trailer as "Carrie meets The Handmaid's Tale." The film stars Gideon Adlon, Elizabeth Mitchell, Abigail Cowen, Nicholas + Cameron Crovetti, & Christian Camargo. It actually looks pretty cool, with some strong moments on display in the trailer. This seems worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elle Callahan's Witch Hunt, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined. Witch Hunt is both written and directed by American filmmaker Elle Callahan, making her second feature after also directing the film Head Count previously, as well as one other short. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it already opened online in the UK in the spring. Momentum Pictures will release Callahan's Witch Hunt in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 1st, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested in watching?