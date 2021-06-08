Reconnecting After Lockdown in Paris in 'Roaring 20s' Promo Trailer

"My life is a stunt, my life is a stunt." An early promo trailer has launched for a film titled Roaring 20's, the latest from a French filmmaker named Elisabeth Vogler whose feature debut Paris Is Us premiered on Netflix a few years back. This one is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and is a pandemic-related film, following people around Paris interacting on the first day after their lockdown ended (back in 2020). From Tribeca: "Creatively and meticulously choreographed by Elisabeth Vogler, this 24-actor tour de force was made with only 16 crew members in 6 takes. Roaring 20's allows the audience to accompany everyday people as they cross each other throughout their day, much as we frequently cross with strangers whom we never meet. But in this refreshing addition to contemporary French cinema, the audience gets to meet them all, and the experience is full of life." Featuring an ensemble cast of local actors and actual locals. Have fun.

Here's the first official promo trailer for Elisabeth Vogler's Roaring 20's, direct from YouTube:

On one beautiful afternoon in Paris during the surreal summer of 2020, 24 different characters roam the streets of the city with a sense of giddy abandon after a spring of lockdown and confinement. Creatively and meticulously choreographed by director Elisabeth Vogler, and shot in one continuous take through many neighborhoods, Roaring 20's is a Slacker for our new decade; a series of local vignettes that help bring to full life a dynamic city and its young people who can find joy even in crisis. Filming began one day after the lockdown ended, allowing the audience to accompany everyday people as they cross paths throughout the day, experiencing their long-awaited freedom and celebrating the "City of Love." Roaring 20's, also known as Années 20 in French, is directed by young French filmmaker Elisabeth Vogler, her second feature film after making Paris Is Us previously, and a few other shorts. The screenplay is by Joris Avodo, François Mark, Noémie Schmidt, and Elisabeth Vogler. It's produced by Olivier Capelli and Laurent Rochette. This is first premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. No release has been set yet - stay tuned.